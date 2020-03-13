Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €42.90 Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.90 ($49.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €55.60 ($64.65).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE opened at €33.03 ($38.40) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of €45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of €46.53.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.