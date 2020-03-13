SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) versus Petroquest Energy (NYSE:PQUE) Financial Analysis

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) and Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

SandRidge Energy has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Petroquest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Energy -168.38% -4.39% -3.36% Petroquest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SandRidge Energy and Petroquest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Energy $266.85 million 0.13 -$449.30 million N/A N/A Petroquest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) N/A

Petroquest Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

Petroquest Energy beats SandRidge Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On May 16, 2016, SandRidge Energy, Inc. and its direct and indirect subsidiaries filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

