Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.78

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.78 and traded as low as $3.56. Sandfire Resources shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 2,136,376 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $633.78 million and a PE ratio of 6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$5.75.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Sandfire Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Karl Simich acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$4.53 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$226,400.00 ($160,567.38).

Sandfire Resources Company Profile (ASX:SFR)

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

