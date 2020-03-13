Sally Beauty Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 35,541 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 34,074% compared to the typical daily volume of 104 put options.

NYSE:SBH traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 376.67% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBH. DA Davidson raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 7,650 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $120,870.00. Insiders acquired a total of 28,150 shares of company stock worth $357,508 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Sally Beauty by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sally Beauty by 14.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 32,562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 17.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 964.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

