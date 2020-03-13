Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of SAL opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $151,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. 11.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

