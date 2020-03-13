SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €6.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €8.00 ($9.30).

Get SAF-HOLLAND alerts:

ETR SFQ opened at €4.18 ($4.86) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74. SAF-HOLLAND has a twelve month low of €5.15 ($5.99) and a twelve month high of €11.68 ($13.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €6.09 and a 200 day moving average of €7.03.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for SAF-HOLLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAF-HOLLAND and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.