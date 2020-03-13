RTW Retailwinds (RTW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSE RTW opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.44. RTW Retailwinds has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded RTW Retailwinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc operates as an omni-channel women's fashion retailer in the United States. It offers a merchandise assortment, including wear-to-work, casual apparel and accessories comprising pants, dresses, jackets, knit tops, blouses, sweaters, denims, T-shirts, active wear, handbags, jewelry, and shoes under the New York & Company, NY&C, NY Style, Soho New York & Company Jeans, Lerner, Lerner New York, and Fashion to Figure brand names for women between the ages of 25 and 49.

