RPT Realty to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPT Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $15.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $967.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 16.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 114,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 40.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 17.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 28.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 27,918 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the third quarter valued at about $160,000.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

