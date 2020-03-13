Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from to in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.60.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $21.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $306.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,436,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe has a 52 week low of $252.03 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $357.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $725,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the software company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.