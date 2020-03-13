Royal Bank of Canada Increases NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a report on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.91.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$9.51 on Monday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.01 and a 1-year high of C$13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.13, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 26.27.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

