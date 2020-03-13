Roth Capital Downgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Neutral

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. W&T Offshore has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

WTI stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,118,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,883. The stock has a market cap of $183.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that W&T Offshore will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,331,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,445,000 after purchasing an additional 599,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,816,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 864,087 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,869,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 267,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in W&T Offshore by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,741,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after acquiring an additional 144,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

