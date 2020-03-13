Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 621,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $72,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,299 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 4,863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Ross Stores from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.13.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, hitting $88.35. 105,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

