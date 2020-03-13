Roots (TSE:ROOT) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at TD Securities

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Roots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Roots from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.32.

Shares of Roots stock opened at C$1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.07. Roots has a twelve month low of C$1.31 and a twelve month high of C$4.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 million and a P/E ratio of 70.00.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

