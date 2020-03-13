Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay Sells 10,000 Shares

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $959,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,203.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,527,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,846,211. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.25 and a beta of 1.64. Roku Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Roku by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 59.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROKU. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.48.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

