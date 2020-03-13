Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 375 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 336.42.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

