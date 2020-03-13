Robert W. Baird Lowers Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $300.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.14% from the stock’s previous close.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $366.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.56.

Shares of AVGO traded down $16.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.51. 3,231,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $216.32 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

