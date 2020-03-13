Rheinmetall’s (RHM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Warburg Research set a €102.00 ($118.60) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rheinmetall presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €109.70 ($127.56).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RHM stock opened at €64.16 ($74.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €91.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €63.94 ($74.35) and a 1 year high of €118.60 ($137.91).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.