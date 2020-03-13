Reviewing MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and Mercadolibre (OTCMKTS:MELI)

MoneyOnMobile (OTCMKTS:MOMT) and Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MoneyOnMobile and Mercadolibre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyOnMobile 0 0 0 0 N/A Mercadolibre 1 6 13 0 2.60

Mercadolibre has a consensus target price of $706.53, indicating a potential upside of 40.74%. Given Mercadolibre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mercadolibre is more favorable than MoneyOnMobile.

Risk and Volatility

MoneyOnMobile has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercadolibre has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Mercadolibre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyOnMobile N/A N/A N/A Mercadolibre -7.49% -3.50% -1.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyOnMobile and Mercadolibre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyOnMobile $4.26 million 0.01 -$9.68 million N/A N/A Mercadolibre $2.30 billion 10.87 -$172.00 million ($1.68) -298.81

MoneyOnMobile has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mercadolibre.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of MoneyOnMobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Mercadolibre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mercadolibre beats MoneyOnMobile on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyOnMobile

MoneyOnMobile, Inc. provides digital payment services in India. The company offers MoneyOnMobile, a mobile electronic wallet service used to pay for goods and services from a mobile phone, as well as for other financial transactions. It also allows consumers to deposit funds into their mobile wallet, as well as allows them to make payments for utilities and transfer currency to other consumers using text-messaging and mobile application technology. In addition, the company offers accident insurance products; and digital gift cards that allow consumers to make online purchases at various e-commerce vendors. As of March 31, 2017, its agent network comprised approximately 330,000 retail locations. The company was formerly known as Calpian, Inc. and changed its name to MoneyOnMobile, Inc. in August 2016. MoneyOnMobile, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale. The company also offers MercadoFondo, an asset management product; and MercadoCredito, a lending solution. In addition, it provides MercadoEnvios logistics solution, which offers its platform technological and operational integration services with third-party carriers and other logistics service providers, as well as fulfillment and warehousing services for sellers. Further, the company provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, and real estate and services outside the Marketplace platform. Additionally, it offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing solutions. The company also provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

