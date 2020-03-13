Reviewing China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and FleetCor Technologies (NASDAQ:FLT)

China Customer Relations Centers (NASDAQ:CCRC) and FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Customer Relations Centers and FleetCor Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Customer Relations Centers 0 0 0 0 N/A FleetCor Technologies 0 11 8 0 2.42

FleetCor Technologies has a consensus price target of $303.05, suggesting a potential upside of 31.51%. Given FleetCor Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FleetCor Technologies is more favorable than China Customer Relations Centers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and FleetCor Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Customer Relations Centers $141.43 million 0.86 $16.09 million N/A N/A FleetCor Technologies $2.65 billion 7.43 $895.07 million $11.26 20.47

FleetCor Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than China Customer Relations Centers.

Risk & Volatility

China Customer Relations Centers has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FleetCor Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of China Customer Relations Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of FleetCor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Customer Relations Centers and FleetCor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Customer Relations Centers N/A N/A N/A FleetCor Technologies 33.79% 27.07% 8.51%

Summary

FleetCor Technologies beats China Customer Relations Centers on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tai'an, the People's Republic of China.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies. The company also provides lodging payment solutions to businesses that have employees who travel overnight for work purposes. In addition, it offers electronic toll and parking payments products to businesses and consumers in the form of RFID tags affixed to vehicles' windshields; and prepaid paper vouchers as a means of payment on toll roads. Further, the company provides corporate payments solutions with vertical-specific applications, which enable its customers to manage and control electronic payments across their enterprise, optimize corporate spending, and offer innovative services that enhance employee efficiency and customer loyalty. Its primary corporate payments products include virtual cards, purchasing cards, travel and entertainment cards, payroll cards, and cross-border payment facilitation. Additionally, it offers gift card product management and processing services, such as card design, production and packaging, delivery and fulfillment, card and account management, transaction processing, promotion development and management, Website design and hosting, program analytics, and card distribution channel management. The company also provides vehicle maintenance, employee benefit payment, and long haul transportation-related services. The company markets its products and services through field sales, telesales, direct marketing, point-of-sale marketing, and the Internet. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.