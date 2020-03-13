Research Analysts Set Expectations for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Bank of America lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $52.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth $35,792,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

