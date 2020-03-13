Research Analysts Set Expectations for Terreno Realty Co.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.93. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $62.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,053,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after buying an additional 44,488 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 109,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

