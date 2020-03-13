Research Analysts Set Expectations for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for SITE Centers in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point lowered SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:SITC opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $29,366,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 412.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 799,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 643,869 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $5,556,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

