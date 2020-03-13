Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fate Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 919.00% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The business’s revenue was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $25.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 5,700 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $117,933.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,473.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $504,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,643,804.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,700 shares of company stock worth $1,258,433 over the last ninety days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 431,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 92,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,710,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 282,710 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,180,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 586,589 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,121,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

