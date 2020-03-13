Research Analysts Set Expectations for Check Cap Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) – Research analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for Check Cap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.68). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Check Cap’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Check Cap in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Dawson James began coverage on Check Cap in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Check Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Check Cap has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $3.50.

Check Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

