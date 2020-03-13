Research Analysts Set Expectations for American Public Education, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for American Public Education in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Public Education from to in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $306.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.57. American Public Education has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $34.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,565 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 156,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

