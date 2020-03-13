Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

WRI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

WRI opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.69.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 64.82% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.24%.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

