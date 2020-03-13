Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Luxfer Holdings PLC’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research note issued on Sunday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.25 million.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LXFR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LXFR stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.97 million, a P/E ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 529.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Luxfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 499.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

