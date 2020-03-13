Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CoreSite Realty Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. CoreSite Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Shares of COR opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $95.42 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $247,477.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,325.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,480 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,377,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $6,139,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

