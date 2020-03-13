Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ardelyx Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ardelyx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $393.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $77,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 16,135,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $40,218,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,463,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,487,000 after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter worth $8,606,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares in the last quarter.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

