REA Group (ASX:REA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $107.08

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $107.08 and traded as low as $93.75. REA Group shares last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 466,646 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$108.30 and its 200 day moving average is A$107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.43.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.48%. REA Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, insider Nicholas (Nick) Dowling purchased 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$114.98 ($81.55) per share, with a total value of A$49,785.91 ($35,309.15).

REA Group Company Profile (ASX:REA)

REA Group Limited provides advertising services to the real estate industry in Australia and Asia. It advertises property and property-related services on Websites and mobile apps. The company operates Australian residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, and Flatmates.com.au; Chinese property site myfun.com; and various property portals in Asia.

