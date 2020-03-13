Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,144.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $367,260.09 and approximately $8,144.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.02046701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00186642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 235.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00022892 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

