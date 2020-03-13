Rattler Midstream (RTLR) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Rattler Midstream to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rattler Midstream and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 7 9 0 2.56 Rattler Midstream Competitors 549 2072 2504 99 2.41

Rattler Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $20.64, indicating a potential upside of 296.22%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 137.92%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.7% of Rattler Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $447.67 million $94.80 million 8.14 Rattler Midstream Competitors $6.64 billion $657.56 million 17.15

Rattler Midstream’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream. Rattler Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.3%. Rattler Midstream pays out 181.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.6% and pay out 122.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A Rattler Midstream Competitors 9.43% 11.20% 4.40%

Summary

Rattler Midstream peers beat Rattler Midstream on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

