Radium (RADS) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,973.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00005565 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. During the last week, Radium has traded down 43.9% against the U.S. dollar. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $4,973.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00022327 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000203 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,973,662 coins and its circulating supply is 3,958,564 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

