Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) CEO Sells $25,934,155.26 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $90.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.13. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $84.32 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.88.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

