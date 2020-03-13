Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.78.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $198.54 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $5,220,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $142,743,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.