Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBRA. ValuEngine raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of SBRA opened at $9.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $155.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.67%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.