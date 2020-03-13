Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Lowered by KeyCorp

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Vail Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will earn $7.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.71. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MTN. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.42.

MTN opened at $145.24 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $87,618,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after purchasing an additional 263,139 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,886,000 after purchasing an additional 181,663 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $24,492,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 177,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

