Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for United Natural Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.21.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $14.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

