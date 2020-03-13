Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Raised by Analyst

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Thor Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

THO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $42.05 and a 52-week high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Thor Industries by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 3,167.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 594,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 576,224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 150,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,788,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

