Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Lifted by Northcoast Research

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Thor Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

NYSE THO opened at $45.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Thor Industries has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $89.45.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 209,739 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

