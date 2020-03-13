Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Paylocity in a report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paylocity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.60. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 67.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 29,385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 31.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 64.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 39,852 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

