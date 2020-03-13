Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) EVP John E. Breeden Sells 9,122 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) EVP John E. Breeden sold 9,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $608,893.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,823,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.24. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $59.68 and a 12-month high of $93.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.58.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QTWO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,568 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Q2 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Q2 by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Q2 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.