Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue Sells 11,989 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CTO Adam D. Blue sold 11,989 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $809,497.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QTWO traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $64.68. 7,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,748. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $59.68 and a 12 month high of $93.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson raised Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth $51,492,000. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in Q2 by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,232,000 after purchasing an additional 487,512 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 425,045 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Q2 by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 244,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Q2 by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 694,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,273,000 after purchasing an additional 154,026 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

