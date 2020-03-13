Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris Sells 14,025 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.76, for a total transaction of $936,309.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,189,521.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Noel Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,519 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $778,406.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Jennifer Noel Harris sold 7,275 shares of Q2 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $632,997.75.

QTWO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $59.68 and a 1 year high of $93.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average is $80.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Q2 by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Q2 by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

