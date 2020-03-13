Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 43,984 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 43,984 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.29, for a total value of $2,959,683.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,807,174.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,748. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.68 and a 1-year high of $93.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Q2 from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,566,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Q2 by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,439,000 after buying an additional 103,662 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,158,000 after buying an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,235,000 after buying an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Q2 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,126,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,357,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.