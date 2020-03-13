Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ FY2020 earnings at $5.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

NYSE:VAR opened at $104.25 on Wednesday. Varian Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.09 and its 200-day moving average is $129.46.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $115,563.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,725.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $2,369,406 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $107,285,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,256,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 9,606.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,918,000 after buying an additional 124,880 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,816,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

