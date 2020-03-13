Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Sempra Energy Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Sempra Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.20.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $148.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $103.85 and a 1-year high of $161.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.08%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

