Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Decreased by Piper Sandler

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of QEP Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QEP Resources’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million.

QEP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

QEP opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $135.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

In related news, Director Joseph N. Jaggers purchased 23,500 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,235.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt purchased 23,364 shares of QEP Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $51,167.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 96,864 shares of company stock valued at $207,427 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,043,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,695,000 after buying an additional 1,924,159 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 148.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after buying an additional 4,808,694 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,232,000 after buying an additional 1,608,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,943,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 735,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

