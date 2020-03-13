Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Raised by Wedbush

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2,090.83%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRPL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $7.51 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $170.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 113,900 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.