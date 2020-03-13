Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Lowered by Analyst

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Barrington Research decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a report released on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSTM. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of HealthStream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

HealthStream stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $743.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.14. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $29.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.